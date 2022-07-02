With showers and storms roaming this holiday weekend, don’t get caught in the rain! Download the StormTracker59 App on the App Store or Google Play. Desktop users can access our live interactive radar straight from our website!



Saturday front stalled towards our north will spark off a couple showers early. Heating of the day will bring a few more showers with heavy downpours and thunderstorms late. Showers and storms remain through the overnight. Highs remain mild in the low 80s.

After repeated rounds of heavy rainfall Saturday there’s a small chance of flooding issues particularly with smaller creeks and streams, backup up drains, ditches/culverts and the like. Watch for street ponding as well during your travels as hydroplaning will be a real risk under the heaviest of downpours.

Sunday our stationary front remain stuck leading to another day of showers and storms. High water issues may become a problem by this time. Highs cooler due to more cloud cover in the low 80s.

4th of July looks to still be plagued by a stalled stationary front adding instability to our holiday weather. A few passing showers here and there in the heat of the day lasting through the evening hours. Highs remain muggy and mild as we see highs in the 80s. Heat indexes will feel much warmer as dew points rise into th 60s and 70s.

Tuesday we continue to deal with a stalled front bringing showers and storms throughout the day. They will be scattered in nature so a few hours of dry and muggy conditions can be expected. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday a low develops towards our south bringing showers and storms once again throughout the day. We’re still muggy and mild with temps in the 80s with feel like temps pushing a bit higher.

Through the extended forecast we are unsettled but mild as the summer rainy patter continues. Small improvements in long rage forecasts look promising.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

SATURDAY:

Showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Stormy at times. Highs in the low 80s

4TH OF JULY:

Showers Early, clearing late. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. Showers, mild. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Hot, Iso storm PM. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine returns! Highs in the low 80s.

