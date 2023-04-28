Tonight continues the chances for rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Though our severe weather risk is very low, a strong wind gust or two, as well as perhaps some small hail will be possible in storms before sunset. Most of the rain will head out of the region by midnight, with temperatures only dipping back to around 50.

Saturday is a day in between systems, meaning that most of the day is dry. A few peaks of sunshine will be accompanied by the chance for a brief sprinkle or two out ahead of our next storm system, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This is definitely the better of the two weekend days to be outside!

Sunday brings yet another storm system into the region, with some decent rainfall possible once again, likely around a half of an inch. This day looks wet at times, particularly from the mid-morning to the early afternoon, so have the rain gear handy if you plan on hitting the road or hanging out outside! Highs will be stuck in the upper 50s with the clouds and rain around.

Monday keeps a few sprinkles and an overall gloomy vibe into the picture, with a northwest flow providing patchy instances of sprinkles. The weather looks to remind us of conditions more indicative of November, as we struggle to reach 50 degrees – we should be in the upper 60s for this time of year!

Tuesday continues the chances for wet conditions, with another trough combining with a northwest flow to create mostly cloudy and gloomy conditions. High temperatures as a result will once again be cool, with highs near 50.

Wednesday brings back the sunshine but it’s still a bit chilly! High pressure will be in control, but with it being up to our northwest, expect a cool, northerly flow with highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday brings more of a westerly to southwesterly flow as high pressure shifts east. We will have partly sunny skies, with highs around 60.

Looking ahead, the weather looks to become a bit more mellow as we head into the middle and end parts of next week, with rain chances becoming lower. In addition, our temperatures look to rebound to near normal values in the middle 60s toward the end of the work week next week but the overall slightly-cooler-than-normal pattern as there are no real signs of any prolonged period of weather where we see highs return to near 70, which is normal for this time of year.

TONIGHT

Rain likely with a few rumbles, especially before midnight. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower – some sunshine! Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Gloomy, with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Few lingering showers, mostly cloudy & gloomy. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few lingering showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, nice! Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy – still cool! Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny but still cool. Highs in the middle 50s.