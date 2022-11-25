Tonight will feature a decrease in cloud cover, which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Watch out for a couple of slick spots, as black ice will be possible on those untreated roadways. Watch the bridges and overpasses as well! Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Saturday is a fantastic weather day to head out and support your local small businesses! High temperatures will be in the middle 50s as a chilly start under partly sunny skies. It is going to be about as nice as Thanksgiving Day was!

Sunday looks wet at times with an area of low pressure scooting nearby. Off and on rain showers will be around, with the steadiest showers during the morning. Despite the showers, we’ll be mild, with highs in the upper 50s. For those traveling on Sunday, be wary of wet roadways! The afternoon will be a bit breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Monday is a chilly day, with morning snow showers over the mountains. It’ll be mostly cloudy for a majority of the day with clearing skies late and high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tuesday is a sunny day with highs once again pushing back into the 50s. A few clouds but overall, a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday once again looks wet with a stout storm system pushing through, with highs in the upper 50s. This almost certainly looks like an umbrella day, so be prepared!

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Some of those showers could be in the form of a few snowflakes over the WV mountains.

Friday marks the return of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 with high pressure around!

Saturday could feature a couple of isolated showers, but it’s warm once again, with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday could bring even more showers into the picture with yet another storm system but it’s remaining mild, with highs in the middle 50s.

In your extended day forecast temperatures fluctuate a bit with a fair mix of above and below average days. A bit of an unsettled period for the start of December but no big indications of a cold snap or snow chance just yet.

TONIGHT

Decreasing clouds, watch for black ice! Lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer again! Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers likely at times. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with perhaps a morning sprinkle or snowflake in the mountains. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

AM mountain flurries. Cooler, with highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing skies, cooler. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining mild! Highs around 60.