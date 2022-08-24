Wednesday we feel the full effect of our high pressure friend in the way of sunshine and temps pushing back to average for August in the low 80s. Higher elevations will enjoy the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday our high pushes a little farther east allowing for southwest winds to usher in a bit more humidity and warmer temps. We’ll be making our way to the low to mid 80s with only an isolated chances of an afternoon storm, if at all. A better chance of this builds in for Friday.

Friday feels a lot more like summer as we build in the heat and humidity. Temps push into the low to mid 80s with humidity rising a bit more. These two combined will help foster a few afternoon storms here or there with most of us seeing the sunshine all day.

Saturday we’re watching for a system to develop towards New England which could impact our weekend plans. Temps looks to remain near average, dropping back a degree or two from Friday. Mountains will see a few more clouds throughout the day with growing rain chances for the afternoon.

Sunday features a cold front which will bring a few more chances of rain throughout the day. A rumble of thunder here or there in the afternoon likely. Temps remain near average thanks to southwest flow ahead of the front.

Monday our cold front continues to push through our regions with rain showers once again found throughout the day. A few t-storms in the afternoon thanks to a few hours of sunshine and higher humidity. Temps remain in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a few sprinkles here and there with some sunshine between clouds. A cold front sits off towards our west with increasing chances of showers through the evening and overnight hours. Highs remain near average in the low 80s.

In your extended day forecast we begin to dry out but temps look to take a nose dive back to a more fall like feel with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. September is a month that can go either way for us and for now, it looks like that way is dry & crisp fall weather.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.



