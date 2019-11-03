A bit cooler today, though more sunshine







DISCUSSION: The cold front we had come through last night will drop temperatures a little bit more heading into today. Highs will once again struggle to hit that 50 degree mark as many stay in the mid 40s. Thankfully, we will keep the sunshine around so it won’t be a terrible day outside as long as we layer up before leaving the house.

Sunday at a glance.

Tonight’s lows into Monday are frosty once more as they drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Be prepared for a cold start at the bus stop as we begin our work week.

Much of next week looks to be on the dry side as well as high pressure dominates the pattern. Temperatures for the first few days will be close to normal for the start of November, with highs in the upper 50s. Our best chance of rain will come into play on Thursday, however showers look to be isolated and light. We’re dry once more to close out the work week and kick off the weekend.

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Quiet again, more sun. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.





