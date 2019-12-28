A Bit More Sun Today







DISCUSSION: Saturday we are still fairly quiet with partly sunny conditions after a foggy start. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 60s by the afternoon. This looks to be our last dry day with this warmer weather before the wet conditions return again, so be sure to take advantage of it!

The Day Ahead

A low pressure system arrives across the region on our Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be scattered through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

Weekend planner.

As we move into Monday, showers will linger on through the first part of the day before we dry things out in the afternoon. We will also become quiet breezy as cold air starts to rush into the area. Before the coldest of this air mass arrives though, our highs on Monday will still mange to make it into the low 50s. Cold nights return for the first time in a while, as overnight lows into Tuesday will dip down into the low 30s and possibly 20s.

Drier conditions hold tight through the Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average as we bring in the new year. For New Years Eve temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, so it will be chilly if you are out celebrating.

Unsettled conditions could return as soon as Thursday though, with a wet finish the the week looking likely. This looks to be in the form of mainly rain, with just a small chance of mixing during the evening hours through the end of our weekend.

10 Day Forecast





SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Partly sunny after a foggy start. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return late. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Breezy. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Looking quiet. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.





