A bit of light snow returning today

DISCUSSION: A weak disturbance is passing through the region early this Thursday. Light snow showers will be around for parts of the morning. Totals look to be quite low, though. Most spots that see flurries will pick up light amounts. Watch out for some slippery surfaces on the way out the door and be ready to get some snow and ice off your car before hitting the road.

Light snow early on.

Snow totals look to generally be near an inch by Thursday afternoon. This will mainly be in grassy surfaces. There could be an isolated spot up to two inches east of I77 and in the higher terrain. Again, not a major snowfall, but the morning commute timing could make things slow going heading out the door.

Thursday planner.

The weak disturbance will start to move out later in the day. This is fast moving and by the afternoon we will gradually dry out and temperatures warm back up into the mid 30s. Tonight looks to stay quiet with temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

Cloudy, but drier tonight.

Friday will bring more cloud cover as moisture works its way in ahead of the weekend. The day does look to start off on a dry note, so the morning commute should be a smooth one. Temperatures on Friday will make it to the mid 40s and some showers will begin to move in late during the evening.

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures both days look to max out in the 40s, while overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

We kick the week off on a dry note, but some rain will return as early as Monday night. Tuesday into Wednesday looks unsettled as well. However, models still aren’t in the best agreement on the timing of a cold front pushing through. This will determine which of the days will be the wetter one. Temperatures look to be above average as we head through the first half of the week. Warm temperatures will mean most, if not all, of what we see will be rain. Highs look to run in the 50s for the first few days.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Light flurries at times. Highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT:

Drier, still cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and quiet. Rain possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible, though gradually drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs near 50..

THURSDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s