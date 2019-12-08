A bit warmer today, still nice and dry

DISCUSSION: Today looks to be even warmer with high temperatures making it very close to 50. While clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system, we should stay pretty rain free until we start out the work week.

Warmer with more clouds for today.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 50s are in store for Monday. Rain does begin to move in ahead of our next system, so have grab the rain gear and be ready for showers as we start out the week.

Wet start to the week.

The front itself moves through on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times especially through the middle of the day. Highs will make it into the 50s once more, so everything that falls before sunset will be normal rain.

As cold air moves in behind the front and we drop our temperatures Tuesday night, we will see a brief transition into snow showers overnight into early Wednesday. Amounts don’t look impressive, as most of the moisture will leave the area before the colder air arrives.

After seeing early flurries, the rest of Wednesday will be dry but much cooler than we were to start the week. Highs will likely top out in just the 30s for most. Thursday is looking like another dry and cold one as well, with highs in the 30s again. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend.

Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be tracking through the region. Right now, models are taking the center of the storm from southwest to northeast through the Carolinas, bringing showers to the region. We will likely see rain from this track, though a bit of wintry precipitation is possible if we can pull in enough cold air into this system. We will keep a close eye on the development and bring updates on this system as we get closer in time.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Still dry. More clouds, but warmer. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Still mild with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some could be heavy at times. Mixing possible heading into Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix early. Then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering precip, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.