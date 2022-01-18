A Bit Warmer Tuesday Night. Rain returns on Wednesday

Tuesday night won’t be quite as cold as we drop into the mid and upper 20s. Watch for anything that melted today to ice back up through the evening hours. There are still some snow covered roads and they will likely be slick through the evening and into the morning commute. We remain dry through the night.

Wednesday highs will climb quickly out of the 20s in the morning and soar back into the 40s by the afternoon as winds pick back up out of the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be strong with gusts up to and over 30mph possible at times. We’ll see a decent dose of rain throughout the day that will help to melt a lot of the snow across the region. Some pooling and ponding of water due to the combination of rain and snowmelt may cause some minor issues. Overnight a brief change to snow/wintry mix is likely but accumulations will not be very high due to how fast it moves out. High elevations might squeeze an inch or two out. We could see a few spots up to 3 inches in the highest terrain.

Icy travel is anticipated throughout Thursday as northwest winds keep temperatures below freezing through the entirety of the day. Anything that was wet overnight should be assumed to be frozen as many hit the road, extra time for both commutes will be necessary. Lingering gusts of up 20mph will pose issues with windchill as well, making sure you’re bundled up will be important. On the plus side, no additional precipitation is expected throughout the day, but snow totals Wednesday night through early Thursday morning look to range between 1 and 3 inches.

Friday we remain cold as dry northern air moves in. Highs will only climb to the low 20s and the upper teens while morning lows are expected to be in the single digits showcasing the return of dangerous cold across the region. Overnight Friday, snow showers are possible as low-pressure form along the east coast. For now, the extent of the impact for this system is in question but it could lead to some slick travel heading towards Saturday.

Saturday could go one of two ways for now. Either we see snow from a coastal storm forming right along the coast of the Carolinas, or we see a relatively clear cold winter day. Right now, we’re going to leave the chance for some snow in the forecast since the potential is there. Either way, it will be bitterly cold still with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits.

Sunday, still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. But compared to Saturday, the weather will be a lot nicer with sunshine making an appearance across the area. Highs in the 30s lows in the teens and 20s.

Monday, we’re looking quiet but cloudy across the region. Highs remain in the 20s and 30s, so it’s still cold but at least that’s just it. It looks like a break in the active pattern is in the cards for us by next week.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor a very cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and a bit warmer with lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely, change to snow past sunset. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out, chilly. Highs in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY:

A few snow showers. Watching. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Cold with highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Cold with highs in the 20s and the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Colder. Highs in the 20s.