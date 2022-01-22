A Bitter Start This Morning

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier and northwestern Pocahontas counties until 10 AM Saturday morning. Wind chill values could be as low as 10 to 15 below zero by the morning.

Wind chill values will be below zero once more across the area. While we won’t have gusty winds, when it gets this cold, you only need a slight breeze to knock those wind chill numbers down. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place for the mountains again until 10 AM Saturday morning.

Saturday, a coastal storm forming along the remnants of an old cold front forms off the coast of the Carolinas. Impacts here are minimal but a few stray snow showers from the western edge of the storm could pass through some of our southern counties (Giles, Bland, Monroe) otherwise most of us see partly cloudy skies. We’ll end up a bit milder too, only getting near the 30s but it is an improvement.

Sunday, we’re still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. Highs will be similar to Saturday with most sticking to the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll see clouds build in quickly through the afternoon hours as a weak low pressure moves through the region. This will bring some quick-hitting light fluffy snow to the region. Totals will range from 1-3 inches for most with the higher elevations squeezing the most out overnight and into Monday morning as some upslope snows linger. Travel could be somewhat tricky Sunday night.

Monday, lingering upslope snow showers through the morning will cause a slow start to the day for most across the mountains and west. Snow should end fairly quickly during the afternoon as winds shift back out of the south quickly during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday, a more organized storm system will try to form over the two Virginias bringing a mix of rain and snow. Eventually, as the storm moves east, and cold air funnels in behind it, we’ll make a transition to all snow changing to scattered snow showers overnight. Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Wednesday, we’ll face lingering upslope snows during the day as we tap into moisture from the Great Lakes again. Clouds will remain most of the day slowly moving out first across the east and by the overnight hours across the west too. Colder highs will stick around during the day, only getting into the 20s for everyone.

Thursday we dry out and spend the day basking in sunshine. A few passing clouds will make their way by but overall we should be clear as drier air moves in. Highs will slide back to the upper 20s and low 30s for most.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor quite the cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.



SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but cold. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

A quick-hitting round of snow. Minor accumulations. Cold with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Nuisance snow showers in the mountains. Cold with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry, but cold. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Watching a coastal storm. Dry for now. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY:

Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s.