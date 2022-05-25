Wednesday again is a split day as another system inches closer to our region. A few passing showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. These won’t be the norm as sunshine peaks through for most. The extra sunshine will allow us to climb into the mid-70s.

Thursday rings the chance for more unsettled weather as a cold front slowly builds in from the west. Coverage of any rain will increase through the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. We will have to watch where the heaviest rain is falling as the ground and the creeks and streams will still be sensitive from earlier in the week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Severe weather isn’t the most likely scenario for our area due to the timing of the rain, the bulk of it is expected past sunset and overnight when the ingredients for a strong storm will be harder to come by. For now the risk sits off to our west and along the Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia border where rain and storms will be moving through during the afternoon Thursday.

Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. As the day goes on our front will clear taking the rain with it, at the latest, by the early evening. Temperatures take a hit to the low 70s as the front exits.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. This won’t be a washout, but it will still be something worth keeping aware of as storms will likely be slow moving which could once again lead to some isolated water issues. Highs rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Sunday, we’re trending drier but it does look like we’ll hold onto at least a few clouds during the afternoon hours. The extra sunshine will help to boost temperatures through the afternoon hours with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back near 80 for the first time in about a week!

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

In the extended forecast, quiet weather sticks around almost all the way through the end of the 10-Day. Some showers do sneak their way back on as high pressure erodes, on the plus side it does look like we stay in the 80s all the way through.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain through the evening and overnight. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Morning rain, dry afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny, drier. Highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.