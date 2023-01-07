WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY:

Southeast Raleigh including Beckley, Southeast Fayette including Meadow Bridge Sunday 7am through 1am Monday

Pocahontas County including Snowshoe & Marlinton from 7am Sunday until 7am Monday

Western Greenbrier including Rainelle from 5am Sunday to 6am Monday

Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier including Lewisburg, Union, Hinton, & White Sulphur Springs 5am Sunday until Midnight Sunday

Bland, Giles, & Tazewell including Tazewell, Richlands, and Bland from Sunday 5am until 7pm Sunday

While under a Winter Weather Advisory, wintery weather can be expected and thus means to exercise caution. This is especially true on the roads where roadways can be slick and can effect travel if precautions are not taken.

Tonight will be a relatively calm night before the clock hits midnight. During this time, we we will remain dry and under only a few, if any, fair-weather clouds at most. After midnight, a weak southern system will push into West Virginia, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies in the early hours of Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s, low 30s.

Early Sunday morning will have a weak southern system come into West Virginia. In the early hours of the morning, most will still be below the freezing mark. This means the lowlands will see brief instances of freezing rain and sleet. Higher elevations will start out below the freezing point as well and will see sleet and snow. Getting closer to mid morning, most of the lowlands will warm up into the mid 30s and will be left with scattered showers through the late morning and afternoon. Much of the higher elevations will still be at the freezing mark until the afternoon and will have some freezing rain and snow. By the time we get to the evening and nighttime hours, temperatures will slowly drop back down into the low 30s and this can result in freezing rain and snow once again for the lowlands.

Monday morning will continue on with the remnants on the southern system. As most will be at or below the freezing point before the sun officially rises, sleet and freezing rain will be possible and thus could impact your Monday morning commute. Higher elevations will still be cold enough to see some more snow by the morning. By late morning the system exits bringing an end to rain and snow. By the afternoon cloudy skies will be slow to clear but we’ll remain dry. Expect afternoon highs getting into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A fair bit more clouds compared to Tuesday but temperatures should remain about average this time of the year. Afternoon highs will get back into the mid 40s.

Thursday we continue to see more sunshine and this will help out our temperatures. Only a little bit though as we get back into the mid to upper 40s by dinnertime. Otherwise, a mostly sunny and dry day.

Friday will end our dry spell and bring back the rain showers thanks to an arriving cold front. These showers will be arriving early Friday morning so a soggy end to the work week unfortunately. We will have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. The higher elevations will be colder, near or below the freezing point, which means the chance of some freezing rain and flurries will be possible.

Saturday, thanks to the arriving cold air, will drop our temperatures a few degrees as many will have a hard time to get out of the freezing point, at the mid 30s. With cold temperatures expected for Saturday morning, we will still have chances across southern West Virginia for some freezing rain, sleet, and a few flurries. Thankfully, these showers will slowly dissipate by the evening and we should be dry by nighttime.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but over all, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snow storm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

TONIGHT

A calm night to begin, more clouds build in after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

SUNDAY

Morning flurries/sleet. Afternoon rain. Evening mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Wintery mix in the morning, general clearing by the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, slow clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Stubborn clouds, some sunshine. Dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Wintery mix returns. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Rain/Snow mix. Cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Still cool but partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 40s.