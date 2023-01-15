Tonight will be a calm and pleasant forecast! Mostly clear skies as high pressure remains in control for the overnight. Another cold night as our temperatures drop into the upper teens. Winds should remain fairly calm tonight compared to the previous night. Overall, a nice night to enjoy star gazing and moon watching!

MLK Day keeps things dry with high pressure remaining in control. It’s a warmer day once again with highs near the 50 mark – enjoy the day because wetter days are ahead once again. More clouds will start to develop into the afternoon hours as we start to see increased rain chances heading into the overnight hours.

Tuesday looks wet once again, with showers likely as another front crosses through the two Virginias. This front won’t be as strong but more chances for rain return. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is drier than Tuesday but an isolated shower remains. It’s remaining mild, with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks wet, especially in the morning at this point with yet another potent cold front pushing through. The evening forecast is looking much drier but a few stray showers still remain. Highs will once again be in the upper 50s.

Friday is MUCH colder! Thursday’s front will shift east, which will allow temperatures to plummet from the 50s on Thursday down into just the 30s for afternoon highs on Friday. Perhaps a few flurries will mix in to go along with a general mostly cloudy day.

Saturday is looking dry as we get out of our 4-day spell of rainy weather. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures only getting into the low 40s.

Sunday is dry in the morning and afternoon as more clouds build in throughout the day. By the evening hours, showers will return as a southern weather system makes it way through. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster of temperatures continue on through January. From the 50s into the 30s this week, we warm up and swing back and forth between the 40s and 50s by next week. This warm swing in temperatures appears to remain the case through the end of January.

TONIGHT

A calm night with clear skies. Lows in the upper teens.

MLK DAY – MONDAY

Partly sunny skies early, increasing clouds late with showers. Highs near 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and dry! Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkles. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.