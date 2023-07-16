Tonight, with the loss of the heat and sunshine, any lingering isolated showers this afternoon will diminish and leave us with a calm overnight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, with the more clearing we see, the better the chances for some overnight patchy fog to form up, especially across our eastern mountain counties. Our skies will also be on the hazy side as smoke filters in from Canada. These clearing skies will help drop our lows in the low 60s.

Monday will bring in a nice start to the morning commute. After seeing some patchy fog in the morning, we’ll welcome in another round of partly cloudy skies for much of the morning and early afternoon. With smoke filtering in from Canada, it will also be a hazy day in the forecast. Once we get closer to dinnertime, we’ll see a new cold front approach from the north, bringing in the chance for a few late afternoon thunderstorms. The bulk of the rainfall will be through the evening and overnight, with a few heavy showers possible, as the front continues to cross West Virginia into Virginia. Given the dry start and partly cloudy skies, our afternoon highs will get into the middle 80s.

Tuesday starts off with a few showers in the morning as a weak cold front passes. It would be best to pack some rain gear before heading out for your Tuesday morning commute. We’ll enjoy a brief break during the late morning as our temperatures begin to climb into the low 80s for the afternoon. However, given the daytime heating and leftover moisture, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. These storms will then fade away through the late evening as we end our Tuesday on a dry note.

Wednesday will be similar to Monday. We’ll start off the morning dry under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute, especially across areas that saw some rain on Tuesday. We’ll see our late morning and early afternoon continue on with the dry start. However, with the influence of a nearby weather system, scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return by the late afternoon. These storms will have the capability to produce some heavy showers so make sure you stay safe while going about your evening commute. The clouds and showers will drop our afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Thursday begins the second half of the work week with a few isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies in the morning. Another morning to make sure you have some rain gear on standby before heading out. Once again, the afternoon will be a muggy one with afternoon highs approaching the low 80s. This combination will influence the development of a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. These showers and storms will begin to fade away once again as Thursday night settles in.

Friday marks the end of the work week with a few storms returning. Our morning will start off relatively calm, but a cold front will cross through sometime on Friday. Some fine-tuning is still needed with this system, but this system will likely cross sometime during the late morning into the late afternoon. This will bring back the chance of rain and a few thunderstorms to end our week. The clouds will once again hamper our afternoon highs and only get them into the low 80s.

Saturday, and for much of the weekend ahead, is looking great. Any shower activity from Friday will slowly fade by Saturday morning as we are left with a few clouds and patchy fog. High pressure will build in for the weekend, allowing for a sunny and dry afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday won’t be helped much from the sunshine as a northerly breeze will keep them in the low 80s.

Sunday continues to see high pressure in control, leading to a great end to the weekend. Mostly sunny skies can be expected as we enjoy some more dry time for the weekend. This will give everyone plenty of time to head out and enjoy any afternoon plans. A northerly breeze will once again have our temperatures on the mild side, keeping them in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, next Monday sees a return of a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. After that, a new high pressure will try to build in behind it, giving us some more chances to enjoy the summer sunshine. The added bit of dry time will help our temperatures continue to climb into the middle 80s by next Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Afternoon showers fade. Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY

Dry morning, afternoon storms arrive. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

A few AM showers, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

A dry start, scattered storms in afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

More isolated storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

A few storms to end the week. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

A few morning showers, drying out in afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

A few storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly clear and sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.