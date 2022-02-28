Monday night will be a quiet one. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s. You’ll want a jacket as you head out the door, but we warm up quickly by Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, as winds pick up a little more out of the south we’ll see highs return to the mid-50s nearly across the board. Clouds from the morning will clear out fairly quickly too, so another sunny day is on tap for most. Overnight lows fall back to the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday we hit our peak for the work week temperature wise with most getting near 60 degrees. Clouds will slowly build in through the afternoon as a cold front makes its way towards us, by the overnight hours we should be mostly overcast with showers along the mountains. We’ll be generally windy most of the day with a few gusts getting up to and over 25mph.

Thursday, we’re a bit cooler behind last nights mostly dry cold front. Winds now out the northwest will remain gusty through the morning and afternoon across areas east of the mountains, gusts up to 30mph are possible. Outside of that we will see clearing throughout the day with more widespread sunshine possible by the afternoon and early evening hours across the region. Highs in the low to mid-50s are expected.

After our brief stint of clear skies Thursday evening, clouds return throughout Friday for everyone. Highs at least rebound a bit with more mid-50s than low 50s especially west of the mountains. Areas to the east may struggle to get out of the 40s due to cold air getting wedged up along the Appalachians.

Saturday our weather grows a bit more interesting with some scattered showers getting thrown in the mix across the region. We’ll still be mostly cloudy across much of the region so showers will be possible everywhere! Coverage of shower activity will grow overnight and into Sunday. Highs will be very warm as we make it into the mid and upper 60s!

Sunday, more rain is expected across the region. While it will still be mostly in the form of scattered showers, some steadier rain remains possible as well. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Through the extended forecast we look wet. Our system from the weekend will continue to bring us rain right into the new week. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s generally.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds, overnight showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the low 60s .

MONDAY:

Rain lingers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.