THE FOLLOWING ADVISORIES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

A Freeze Warning for western Greenbrier County until 10 AM Sunday morning.

for western Greenbrier County until 10 AM Sunday morning. A Freeze Warning for western Pocahontas County until 12 PM Sunday afternoon.

for western Pocahontas County until 12 PM Sunday afternoon. A Frost Advisory for Tazewell County until 10 AM Sunday morning.

Overnight lows Sunday morning is expected to drop into the 30s and 20s. This can cause frost and freezing conditions to develop so make sure to cover up any outdoor plants or take them inside if you can.

Sunday you’ll need a warm-weather jacket if you’re heading out during the day. Don’t expect temperatures to warm up a lot as a westerly breeze sees the lowlands rise into the 50s while the higher terrain gets into the 40s. A stray chance for an afternoon shower is possible, once again confined to the higher terrain with the lowlands staying dry.

Monday sees clouds and shower chances increase during the morning hours. The chance for lingering showers will continue into the afternoon before slowly diminishing by Monday night. Despite the added cloud cover, a southerly breeze should help our temperatures get back into the middle and upper 50s by dinnertime.

Tuesday starts partly cloudy and slowly becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. The added sunshine will help temperatures, after starting in the 40s in the morning and making the climb into the 60s. Enjoy the cool and sunny Tuesday afternoon!

Wednesday is a sunny day with high pressure in control. You will need a jacket in the morning with temperatures starting in the upper 30s, low 40s but the sunshine will assist in getting our temperatures into the 60s! Go out and treat yourself to a great weather day!

Thursday, we enjoy more sunshine as high pressure remains in control. Outside of a few clouds approaching from the south, we remain dry throughout our Thursday. The more sunshine we get, the better our chances our to see temperatures rise into the 70s!

Friday starts dry and sunny for the morning and afternoon commute, but the clouds and rain showers will increase through the nighttime as our next weather system approaches. This will bring in scattered showers during the overnight, but enough sunshine for the afternoon will still help temperatures rise into the 60s.

Saturday is a gloomy day with clouds lingering throughout your Saturday. The chance for on and off showers will be around Saturday so pack an umbrella if you plan to head outside. You also may need a light jacket as temperatures take a dip, only getting into the upper 50s and low 60s by the late afternoon.

In your extended forecast, the remainder of your weekend will contend with chances of rain, mainly across our eastern counties once Sunday rolls around. We should begin to dry out as we head into our next Monday and Tuesday, which will help our temperatures get back into the 60s after being in the 50s for the weekend.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Stray MTN shower. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A few AM clouds. Mostly sunny PM. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Mild afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Staying dry. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry AM/Afternoon. Showers overnight. Highs in upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Cooler. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY

Stray MTN shower. The lowlands are dry. Highs in middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chilly day. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the low 60s.