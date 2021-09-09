A chilly Thursday night. Another quiet day Friday.

Thursday night will be a quiet, but cold evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by the morning commute. You will likely need a jacket as you head out the door. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog heading into the overnight hours.

Friday, we’re dry and clear with a strong high pressure nestled above us. We can’t shake the northerly winds just yet and still remain on the cool side of the high. Afternoon temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-70s again.

Saturday our high slides a little south flipping us from a north wind to a southerly one. Highs make a quick jump into the upper 70s with some breaking into the 80s during the day. Overall this will be very close to an ‘average’ day for the area.

Sunday, we keep the heat and the southerly winds. A little bit of humidity begins to return to the air as highs jump back towards the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we’ll climb a little further into the 80s. Drier weather remains in play as high pressure sticks around for the beginning of the work and school week. Should be a pleasant way to start the week.

Tuesday, we’re still mild. Highs stay above average in the 80s for most. We’re still mostly sunny but a few more clouds are working their way into the mix at this point as a new cold front sits off to our west.

Wednesday, a cold front lingers off to the west of the region as it bumps up along the edge of a strong high pressure to the east of us. We will see some clouds and possibly a stray shower but the day has been trending drier and drier. Highs remain in the 80s.

In the extended forecast our strong high pressure eventually breaks down and rain starts to creep its way back into the forecast on the back end of the 10-Day. Highs also look to drop back to more normal levels for this time of year in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet again. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds and dry. Highs in the 70s.