Tonight we continue on with our cloudy and dreary weather pattern. The clouds will be sticking around and will continue to be around the West Virginia area until at least the late morning hours for Monday. Until then, overcast skies tonight with a chance of a drizzle here and there but most should stay dry. Pack a winter jacket for the start of your work week on Monday as we approach below freezing for most tonight, with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday we continue to clear up the skies which allows our temps to crash. Starting out the door in the morning will be a frosty with temps in the upper 20s. Patchy black ice from mountain run off is likely so give yourself some extra time for your commutes. Monday afternoon we should have more sunshine than not helping us get to the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with temps closer to December average. We’ll start off in the low 30s and warm up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as we gear up for another unsettled period.

Wednesday will be messy forecast kind of day highly dependent on elevation. Overall, those below 2,000 feet will start off with some rain showers scattered. Rain will build throughout the morning. For those above 2,000 feet will see some early mixing before transitioning back to rain for the late morning. Highs push into the 40s for most keeping us with rain on the daylight side of things. Wednesday night, rain will transition back to sleet and ice for the higher elevations while the rest of us see scattered showers overnight into Thursday.

Thursday will again be a day of higher elevations starting with some patchy sleet and even snow flake but as the day continues on our temps rise into the 40s once again ensuring we all see isolated rain showers. Rain continues into the evening hours with the higher elevations getting back into some sleet and snow for the overnight. Accumulations look minor on grassy surfaces.

Friday will be a day we all see snow and sleet early out the door but we’ll warm up through the day into the low 40s. Highest of elevations could pick up close to an inch of snow above 2,000 feet while others may see a grassy coating. Any snow the lowlands get in the morning will melt with afternoon rains. Rain will transition back into sleet and snow Friday night before tapering off.

Saturday will be a fairly dry day except in the mountains. Thanks to a new round of cold air coming into the region, our temperatures will be dropping into the low 30s and in higher elevations in the 20s. With still enough moisture and energy left over, we can see a few more wintery showers in the higher elevations but everywhere else will remain dry and partly cloudy.

Sunday looks to continue to the trend that Saturday started. Will still be a cold one for the mountain state, temperatures once again approaching the lows 30s in the low elevations and back in the 20s for the higher elevations. We will still have a few stray showers left in the mountains where snow/sleet will be possible but everyone else should remain dry.

In your extended day forecast a pattern change is upon us as we transition a warm and wet pattern to one closer to what we expect December to be. Colder days and nights are ahead with a few chances of snow showers filtering through. As always, tracks, temps, and timing are key on what we see…or don’t this time of year so we’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Cloudy night with some drizzle possible. A cold night though, temps in the upper 20s

MONDAY

Decreasing clouds, some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs near the 40 mark.

TUESDAY

Mostly clear & dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain for most, heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mtn. Sleet/Snow. Rain for everyone else. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow/Sleet/Rain for all. Highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mtn. snow showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Chilly with Mtn. snow showers still possible. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Staying partly sunny but getting colder, Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Another dry day with colder weather. Highs once again in the upper 20s.