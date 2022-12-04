Sunday we start the day in the upper 20s, low 30s with a few clouds here and there but most of us will stay dry through the dayside of things. Temps push into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Monday starts dry but a cold front brings heavy rain at times late evening. It’ll take its time passing through the region so we’ll stay on the warm side of things for now. Temps inch into the low to mid 50s range but sunshine is going to be hard to find on the back half of Monday.

Tuesday our showers continue for the morning but we hope to see a few breaks from the showers by the afternoon. We look to stay warm enough to see all rain for the exception of the highest elevations towards our northeast where some icing can occur late Tuesday night. Highs still pushing into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday starts with the mostly dry weather but we have some isolated rain showers returning in the afternoon. Temps remain slightly above average in the mid to upper 50s. A breezy day at times means it’ll feel a touch cooler while out and about though.

Thursday will continue to bring some more rain showers into the area as another weather system makes its way into the region. Thankfully, temperatures remain once again mild, getting back into the 50s before dinnertime.

Friday will be yet another mostly cloudy day with a few more stray showers. Thankfully, these showers should gradually dissipate by the evening. It will also be a cold day, with temperatures getting only into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Saturday we finally get a chance to see some partly sunny skies back in our forecast. It will continue to be a cold one though, only warming up into the low to mid 40s throughout.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking the potential of our first winter storm. Lots of variables surrounding what we’ll see in regards of snow, ice, or rain but we’ve got our eye on it and will keep you posted. Regardless, we look to cool down for the first full week of December making it feel much like winter around here.

