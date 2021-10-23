A cloudy start to our Saturday.

Saturday looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain cool with highs staying in the mid and upper 50s. A stray shower isn’t out of the question especially across the mountains but any outdoor plans you have should be good to go.

Sunday, mostly dry conditions will be around outside of an isolated sprinkle during the day. Clouds will still be present but some breaks of sun are expected. Chances for showers increase in the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday, shower chances rise as another cold front swings through the region. Rain will be fairly widespread and most should see at least a little bit before the day is done. This will be another windy one, which means more leaves everywhere as fall foliage begins to change over more and more across the region. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday, rain lingers for the mountains as winds shift out of the northwest following our most recent front. Clouds will still be around too, but they will break up a bit more as the day goes on bringing some sun back into play outside of the highest elevations. Highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures back into the 60s across the two Virginias.

Thursday, another cold front is expected to push through the region. Currently, this looks to be stronger than the previous two fronts, meaning chances for heavier rain and much cooler air on the back end of it. For now, it’s still too far out to talk too many specifics so be sure to check back often.

In the extended forecast, cooler air works its way in as our front exits sending highs back into the 50s as we head towards the end of October. Drier weather looks to join this trend as well.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a light shower, otherwise mostly dry. Temperatures remain near average in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drier, clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for rain during the evening, especially north. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

AM rain. Highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

More sun. Highs in the low 50s.