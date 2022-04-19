Tuesday night will bring clearing skies. This will help keep us very chilly through the evening. Temperatures tonight will drop back down into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will eventually die down by the morning hours, but we will still be breezy for the first part of the night.

Wednesday, starts off frosty but temps warm up nicely by the afternoon into the low 60s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with fair weather clouds here and there. Winds lighten up finally and take on a more southerly direction as well!

Thursday clouds and a few isolated showers look likely as a weak cold front pushes in from the west. Most of the rain, if any, will be focused in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will remain through the entire day though. Highs still make it back to the upper 60s and low 70s regardless.

Friday we’re clear and mild with highs all the way into the 70s now as our late month warming trend continues. A great day to get outside if you can just don’t forget to stay hydrated as the weather gets hotter, and make sure you’re wearing sunscreen!

Saturday, we continue with mostly clear skies and climbing temperatures. Highs jump back to near or just above 80 for most. The same advice for Friday carries over here too, it’s getting hot and you need to take care of yourself when you’re spending long periods of time outside!

Sunday, we’re just as hot as the other days of the weekend pushing 80 once again. Mostly sunny skies are likely through the entire day as a strong high pressure begins to set up to our east ahead of the work week.

Monday, rain is held off to our west by a strong “Bermuda High” that acts like a wall along the eastern seaboard keeping unsettled weather stalled away from us. This won’t last forever but it should provide us with a sunny and hot start to the week with highs returning to the 70s and 80s.

Through the extended forecast as our “Bermuda High” breaks down we’ll eventually see rain return to the forecast by the middle of next week. Temperatures take longer to cool off in this scenario too, which will be nice for those wishing it was summer already.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny, mild. Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Few more clouds. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Showers move in late Highs in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking more likely. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.