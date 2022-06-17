Friday we begin to get some relief from the heat and humidity thanks to a cold front pushing in. Highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. A lingering shower/storm in the morning is possible but overall we clear out and cool down as the day goes on.

For any storms that do develop along our cold front this afternoon could become strong to severe. A 1 out of 5, marginal risk, for severe storms is possible. Strong winds, hail, localized high water will be our main threat. These isolated storms will be hit and miss much of the morning and afternoon but we’ll begin to clear out by the late evening.

Saturday continues to cool down and humidity drops back to a more comfortable level. Highs still near average in the mid to upper 70s as high pressure builds in to keep us dry.

FATHER’S DAY, Sunday is another good day with sunshine and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions. Not that dads need an excuse to go fishing, but Sunday looks to be great for such activities.

Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. We start to warm back up to the 80s with rising humidity. A few shower possible for the overnight hours more as the exception than the rule.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry during the day. Temps and humidity both are on the rise as we push back to the 90 degree mark. A pop-up shower is unlikely but possible as we get back into the heat and humid airmass Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks to bring back scattered showers and a rumble of thunder to the region. We are running high in temps once again reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will start to rise making it uncomfortable during the heat of the day.

Thursday will be a day of mixed sun and showers with a few rumbles towards the evening. It’s just a matter of time when we get into the heat and humidity that storms start to form. Highs push back into the mid to upper 80s.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FATHER’S DAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunny, iso. shower late. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Iso showers, mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot, Sunny. Rain PM Highs in the 90s

THURSDAY:

Iso. Showers/storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY:

Hot, sct. storm. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY

Hot, rising humidity. Highs in the upper 80s

SUNDAY:

Still hot, iso. storms. Highs in the upper 80s.



