Thursday our cold front makes its way through our region. Breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s due to extra cloud cover. Showers likely in the morning before a break in the early afternoon. From 3pm on we’ll see thunderstorms and heavy rain until around 10pm.

A few storms could be on the stronger side Thursday, the main threat is going to be strong winds that could cause some isolated damage or power outages. The strongest winds and storms will be focused along the front itself Thursday evening. Heavy downpours could cause issues on local roads and poor drainage zones but no widespread flooding issues are expected.





Friday looks to be drier and drier as high pressure appears to want to push in for the weekend. This is good news for those of you looking to take full advantage of another beautiful weekend across the region. Highs are cooler and humidity drops quickly. We’ll be lucky to reach the low 70s with breezy northwest winds.

Saturday sunshine returns for a great start to yet another weekend for the two Virginias. Temperatures remain average with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

A break from humidity for the weekend!

Sunday is much of the same with highs a little warmer in the upper 70s. Humidity does return towards the end of the day as clouds increase Sunday night ahead of our next rain chance Monday.

Monday, rain is looking likely across the region. This doesn’t look like a complete washout to start the week but scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and could produce a decent downpour or two alongside a rumble of thunder. Highs close to the 80s.

Tuesday showers continue for much of the day as we settle into an soggy pattern. Temps bounce back into the mid to upper 80s once again with humidity rising as well.

Through the extended forecast, we continue to see signs the rainy pattern we find ourselves in at this point continues. We are cooler for now but the tropics may change our outlook a bit by then.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

THURSDAY:

Storms and wind likely. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and clear. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine! Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix sun and rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.