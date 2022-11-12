Tonight will continue to be one where we will still see overcast skies and the occasional showers. The showers we will see will be stray at best with a few continuing to pop up tonight going into mid to late morning on Sunday. Expect tonight to be our first cold one in a long stretch of cold nights ahead, where temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s. And if you happen to be driving anywhere on early Sunday morning, watch out for black ice on the road.

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite a little bit of sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the middle 30s! A few still stray showers will still linger as well, but most will be concentrated in the mountains while most will be dry by the afternoon.

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs in the lower 40s – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temperatures are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor at this point.

Wednesday brings at least a brief period of sunshine back into the picture but we’re keeping the cold conditions around, as we’ll see highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Thursday we’re watching the potential of a system to bring scattered showers once again. We’ll be cold enough to see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow but accumulations look minimal to none at this time. We’ll keep you posted. Highs in the upper 30s simply means another cold day regardless.

Friday brings the sunshine back but not the warmth! Highs will be in the upper 30s with high pressure in control.

Saturday keeps high pressure around, which means more beautiful blue skies for the two Virginias but it’s still cold, with highs in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Overcast with a few lingering showers. Expect COLD temperatures, with mid 20s for lows.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny but C-O-L-D! Highs in the middle 30s!

MONDAY

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs near 40.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Remaining dry but chilly still with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Another dry day but still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.