THE FOLLOWING WARNINGS/ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Freeze Warning for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & Pocahontas counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Freeze Warning for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, and Greenbrier counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Frost Advisory for Bland, Giles, and Monroe counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Overnight lows for tonight are expected to drop into the low 30s for the lowlands and the upper 20s across the higher terrain. Make sure to take steps to protect outdoor plants, either cover them up or take them inside, and remember to bring in any outdoor pets to keep them safe from the cold temperatures.

Tonight, a high pressure system will begin to move in. As it does, we’ll see a gradual decrease in cloud cover, going from partly cloudy to mostly clear skies by Monday morning. A frigid night ahead as overnight lows drop into the 30s and upper 20s.

Monday sees a cold start with some fog around our river valleys. Once we get past the morning, the rest of your Monday will be awesome as we see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Lowlands for Monday will be in the low 60s with our eastern counties getting into the upper 50s.

Tuesday once again begins with some morning fog, mostly across our river valleys. Keeping a jacket around will help as temperatures start off in the 30s. By the afternoon, with sunny skies and a warm, southerly breeze, temperatures will rocket into the upper 60s!

Wednesday is another awesome day with high pressure around! Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday afternoon, helping temperatures get into the low 70s for the lowlands and upper 60s across our eastern counties.

Thursday is a chilly start in the 40s before warming back into the upper 60s. A few clouds will build across our western counties while our eastern counties stay mostly sunny. Not to worry as dry weather will persist for your Thursday with high pressure still around.

Friday continues to see clouds build in from the west with a nearby weather system. At this time, the system appears to be staying out of the area until we head into the weekend so you can expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the 60s. Looking like great weather for high school football!

Saturday sees the chance for a few rain showers during the day. The best chance for any rain will be anyone living or traveling into northern West Viriginia while southern West Virginia is staying mostly dry outside of a stray shower or two. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 50s/low 60s to end Saturday.

Sunday brings in the chance again for rain showers. The best chances will be across our northern counties while counties near the southern state line see less of a chance. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, Monday starts the week off dry, but rain chances will be on the increase as a low pressure moves through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, as of right now, Halloween night is looking soggy and wet, but we will continue to update everyone about what to expect next Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Clouds clear. Cold and frosty night. Lows in the low 30s/upper 20s.

MONDAY

Cold start. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in low 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the upper 60s

WEDNESDAY

Another sunny day. Mild afternoon. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Still a dry day. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny start. Clouds build PM. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Clouds build. Chance for showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Stray morning shower. Clearing out PM. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Dry morning. Showers build PM. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A few AM showers. Clearing out PM. Highs in the 50s.