The following advisories/watches/warnings have been issued:

Freeze Warning for Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until 8 AM.

Freeze Warning for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and southeast Pocahontas counties until 9 AM.

High pressure continues to move in from the west. As it does, it will rush in colder air across the area from the northwest. This will cause our Tuesday morning temperatures to drop below 32 degrees and create freezing conditions. If you have any outdoor plants, make sure to either wrap them up with a blanket or tarp or take them inside if possible. Also, if you have pets, make sure to not keep them outside for very long.

Tuesday is another sunny day on track after a very cold morning. High pressure from Monday continues on for Tuesday as a mostly sunny day is on track. With dry weather in place and the system making its way eastward, we should see temperatures officially make their way back into the 60s.

Wednesday is looking to bring back a fair of mix of cloud cover to the area. A stalled front will develop down toward the southern United States. As it does, a few stray showers will look to remain possible on Wednesday. For this system, the general rule will follow as such: the closer you are to the state line of West Virginia and Virginia, the better your chances are to see showers. The farther north you go, the less likely you will see them. Look for temperatures to be on the mild side and rise into the 60s.

Thursday continues a similar pattern to Wednesday. Another day where a mix of sun and clouds will be possible early, along with an isolated shower remains possible. As we head into the evening and into the overnight, we should see cloud cover and rain chances increase with our next approaching weather system. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

Friday follows with the best chance of showers yet. A passing low-pressure system will cross through the southern and southeastern portion of the United States. As it does, it will push through better chances for afternoon showers on Friday. While Friday is looking to be a cloudy day, we should still see temperatures remain in the 60s.

Saturday continues on with the chances of rain. While we are trending more on the dry side for our Saturday, a few isolated showers will be possible as a new low pressure system approaches from the west. While a fair amount of clouds will be sticking around, the hints of sun we see for Saturday will help our temperatures get back into the 60s.

Sunday ends off the weekend with better rain chances compared to Saturday. A new low pressure system is expected to cross through West Virginia and Virginia throughout your Sunday. Scattered showers can be expected and potentially a rumble of thunder or two as our weekend comes to a close. The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures down and drop us into the 50s.

Monday looks to be a gloomy and soggy start to the nest work week. Not only will some of the roadways still be slick in the morning from Sundays showers, but a few lingering showers will be possible throughout Monday. The low pressure system from Sunday will position itself over the Great Lakes and cause a few showers to swing by. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be an all day washout and we should get plenty of breaks. Afternoon highs will remain cool and stay in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, as we transition into the start of May, we remain on this cool trend of sticking in the 50s. However, after seeing temperatures above normal the past few weeks, this will certainly be a nice transition as we begin May. Rain chances continue to stick around, but we should also see plenty of breaks here and there heading into next week and the week after. As for temperatures, we should seem them remaining in the 50s but gradually rise back into the 60s heading into next weekend.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Warming up. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Few stray showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Isolated showers early, scattered showers overnight. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers continue. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Better rain chances return. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Few stray showers. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

A few sprinkles remain possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few mountain showers. Dry for lowlands. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Dry and sunny. Warming up. Highs in the low 60s.