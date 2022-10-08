Saturday will be a COLD day with frost likely for many across the two-Virginias. A stern warning to gardeners to take advantage of the nice weather leading up to the weekend to take frost protections for your last minute crops. Morning lows near the freezing mark and afternoon highs barely scratch the 50 degree mark with many in the 40s all day long. We will also be under a Freeze Watch from Saturday night until Sunday morning at 9 AM.

Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.

Monday we start to warm things up from the weekend as we continue with the sunshine. Temps still cold to start in the 30s and 40s but this time we’ll push the 60s by the afternoon.

Tuesday is a copy and paste day starting off in the mid to upper 40s then pushing closer to the 70 degree mark with the lowlands pushing just ever so slightly past 70.

Wednesday is another clear and comfortable day with highs pushing ever closer to the 70 mark once again. Folks in the low lands won’t have any issue making it but our mountain county friends will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be our first day in a while where we feature mostly cloudy skies once again. After enjoying some rather dry conditions, we have a frontal system making its way into the region and featuring showers in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be still near the 70 mark, getting into the mid and upper 60s once again.

Friday is looking much calmer compared to our Thursday. We will still be dealing with some clouds in our forecast but it should be a dry and calm Friday. Expect temperatures to fall into the 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking a few rain makers bringing with them colder air and the potential…dare we say…our first snow chance of the season for some in our region. On average, some WV mountain counties could see snow as early as October 16th which adds up with how long range models are shaping up.

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

SATURDAY

Frost Likely then Mix Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SUNDAY

Frost Likely / Mountain Freeze then Dry & Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Frosty start then sunshine. Highs in the low 50s

TUESDAY

Cold Start, cool PM. Highs is in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frosty Start then sunshine. Highs back in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers/Storms. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy day. Highs fall into the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Clearer, Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool again. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear day. Highs in the mid 50s.