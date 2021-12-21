A Cooler Day for Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN PLACE FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 4 PM ON WEDNESDAY. GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA.

Tuesday night will bring quiet conditions and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonable as most fall back into the upper 20s by the morning commute. Winds will begin to pick up a bit and continue to increase heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday, highs stick to the upper 30s for most. Overall were fairly quiet, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Holiday travel should be in the clear as it starts to pick up around this point in the week, no major obstacles weather-wise are expected. We will be breezy through the afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10-15 MPH. Gusts up to 25 MPH are possible and this could make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is.

Thursday, we’re still quiet in anticipation of the holidays. Another easy travel day is expected for everyone, whether their commuting or heading off to see family. Highs will make a quick jump to the upper 40s with a few low 50s popping up here and there.





Friday (Christmas Eve), is looking mild and cloudy. Shower activity will remain low, but a few light showers are possible. A better chance builds in later in the night. Flooding and severe weather are not a concern at this time and with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s, no mixing is expected.

Saturday (Christmas Day), some rain showers in the morning are possible as we all start the day well above freezing. Otherwise, skies will clear out through the day and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 50s for most.

Sunday, rounding out the holiday weekend highs dip down into the 40s for most with mostly clear skies remaining for the daylight hours. Clouds will build during the overnight hours ahead of a quick moving storm for Monday.

Monday, rain on and off through the day will slow down any post-holiday travel but only a little. Snow isn’t in the forecast at least as temperatures remain in the 50s through this period which will also benefit travelers.

In the extended forecast, signals for unsettled weather remain. Primarily these look like rain as temperatures through the last week of December look to remain well above average for most. Though there are some hints of cooler weather past the end of the 10-Day. Something to watch as we get closer to the new year!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mild and dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Mild, afternoon/evening showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered morning showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, drier but looking cooler. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler. Highs in the 40s.