Monday night will bring decreasing clouds and that will allow for cooler temperatures as we end up in the low 50s to begin our Tuesday. It will be a pretty dry night as most of our showers and storms will begin to dissipate leaving us quiet into the morning.

Tuesday, with high pressure in place we spend a majority of the day with clear skies! This will be our main pushback against winds out of the northwest will try to keep us cooler than we should be. Highs remain near average in the low and mid 70s.

Wednesday begins with clear skies and mild as we work our way up into the mid and upper 70s but the afternoon. A few clouds here and there but we stay dry through the afternoon and evening. Clouds continue to thicken up with showers moving in during the overnight for the very early Thursday morning hours.

With slow moving storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday as a system stalls out over us we will have to watch the risk of some isolated high water issues where showers repeatedly sit. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place at this time. So we will have to watch for a few strong or severe storms to have gusty winds.

Thursday a fresh round of rain is likely as another front moves its way through the area. Rain is likely to be on and off through most of the day. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Friday we’re likely to be on the clearer side through a majority of the day as another cold front sets up to our west. Sunny skies combined with winds getting a boost out of the south thanks to our approaching front will set the stage for a potentially record breaking day temperature wise. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with a few isolated 90s to the west.

Saturday the cold front passes through the region during the afternoon and evening hours bringing a fresh round of storms to the area. This far out the risk of severe weather is less than obvious, but this will be a day to watch as we head through this week. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday, leftover showers and a few storms from the day before will continue through the morning and early afternoon before dissipating later in the day. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Through the extended forecast, cooler than average temperatures are expected into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will be on the drier side for majority of the end of the 10-Day, but there is always something waiting in the wings so stay tuned!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Drying and clearing with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Showers move in late. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain return. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers early, clearing late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Building Clouds/Rain late. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Stormy, cooler. Highs in the 60a and 70s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 70s.

