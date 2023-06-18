Tonight, we enjoy one more calm night in the forecast. Our high-pressure from this weekend will stick around for one more night and give us some more dry time through the overnight. A few clouds will build in from the west, but most will remain partly cloudy. We’ll see overnight lows drop down into the upper 50s to begin Monday morning.

Monday will begin the new work week with temperatures starting off in the 50s with a few clouds. We’ll gradually build in more clouds throughout the morning before eventually seeing our next rain showers arrive during the late morning into the afternoon. A slow-moving low-pressure system will move in from the west and stall out near our area. What this will do for our Monday is cause increase shower coverage and thunderstorm chances, especially in the afternoon with daytime heating. As of right now, the bulk of severe weather chances will be far to our south, avoiding southern portions of West Virginia and Virginia. However, the chance for a few storms in the afternoon to generate lightning and heavy showers will still remain possible. Speaking of heavy showers, the bulk of the heavy rain is forecasted to be far south once again for our Monday. But, if one or two storms produce some heavy rainfall, we could still see some localized water issues along poor drainage areas and low-lying creeks, streams, and rivers. As you get ready for Monday, make sure you have the rain gear ready and continue to watch any outdoor trends for increased storms. The increased cloud cover on Monday will only get our afternoon highs into the upper 70s.

Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy with some morning showers possible. As you head out the door, slick travel will be possible so stay safe while on the roads. Morning lows on Tuesday will start off near the 60-degree mark. Our Tuesday forecast is set up to continue the wet and soggy conditions from Monday afternoon. Our low-pressure system from yesterday will slowly begin to traverse southward, progressing into the southern United States. However, given that this system will be slow moving, we are still expected to see scattered showers and storms for the bulk of our Tuesday morning and afternoon. It’s not until our Tuesday evening when we’ll see more of a decrease in the shower coverage, with most chances being confined near the mountains through Tuesday night. The showers and cloudy skies will continue to drop our temperatures as we see them in the middle 70s.

Wednesday morning starts off with a couple of clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday is also gearing up to give us a few breaks possible from the shower/storm chances. This is because our low-pressure system will now park itself along the southeast corner of the United States. While it won’t decrease the chances completely, we should see a fair mix of dry time with the chance of a lingering isolated shower and storm throughout the day. Hopefully this will allow for some relief in the area and give most everyone some time to dry out for portions of their Wednesday. After waking up to mostly cloudy skies, those same skies will continue on for our Wednesday as we only see our afternoon highs rise into the middle 70s.

Thursday follows a similar forecast to our Wednesday. We’ll wake up another cloudy morning and temperatures in the 50s. Rain and storm chances will continue to be determined by our low-pressure system down near the southeast. At this time, the system is forecasted to stay near the southeast and continue to drive in chances for isolated showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. While we once again will see a few breaks possible for our Thursday, keeping the umbrellas around will certainly help for your Thursday forecast. Afternoon highs on Thursday will stick in the middle 70s under a fair mix of clouds.

Friday will see a gradual increase in shower/storm coverage as we head into the afternoon and evening. Our low-pressure system will be on the move again, this time cutting north and sliding past both Virginia and West Virginia. This system will be slow moving and will take its time to leave the area heading into our Saturday. The chance for showers will linger in the morning for Friday before seeing better chances in the afternoon with daytime heating incorporated. This will produce some scattered showers late on Friday along with the few rumbles of thunder and lightning possible. Once again, slick travel on Friday, especially during the evening hours, is possible so take care as you head home for our Friday. After waking up near the 60-degree mark once again under mostly cloudy skies, our afternoon highs on Friday will reach into the middle 70s.

Saturday sees our low-pressure system continue to make its way northward. It will eventually cross into the Ohio Valley during Saturday morning and continue to move northeast throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. As for what this means for your forecast, this means we can expect the best rain and storm chances during the morning to early afternoon hours, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected with daytime heating. However, as the system continues to move northward and with the loss of daytime heating, we should see a gradual decrease in storm chances through the evening and overnight, officially ending our Saturday with a relatively dry forecast overnight. With some breaks possible late afternoon, we’ll see our afternoon highs rise into the upper 70s after starting the morning off in the 60s.

Sunday finally brings back our best chances for some area-wide dry weather. After the passing of our low-pressure system this past week, a new high-pressure system will look to build in behind it. This will give everyone the chance to go out and enjoy the last day of the weekend under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will also be the best day to get the outdoor chores done if you happened to miss them the past several days. The sunshine on Sunday will allow for our temperatures to rise into the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, hope you are ready for a return of the 80s! With a break from the showers expected next Sunday through Monday, our afternoon highs have the chance to cross into the 80s. This trend looks to continue into our Tuesday, but this time under more clouds cover. We will have another weather system cross through next Monday night into our Wednesday. This will bring back the rain showers and more summertime thunderstorms possible. A definite reminder that summertime is officially here, where dry time mixed in with rain showers is possible.

