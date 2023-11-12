Sunday morning starts with a few clouds moving in from west to east. These clouds won’t last very long as we enjoy a sunny second half to our Sunday as mostly sunny skies take over. Enough sunshine will help our temperatures get back into the middle 50s as winds remain light and variable for the afternoon.

Monday starts off with sunny skies and a dry morning commute. Your evening commute will stay dry as well with high pressure sticking nearby. We’ll start to see some clouds build in during the evening and overnight, but that won’t stop our temperatures making their way back into the middle 50s.

Tuesday will see our skies change it up a bit with a partly cloudy day thanks to a southern low. Unfortunately, a battling northern high will keep rain chances away into our Tuesday afternoon. The added cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 50s, assisted by a light northerly wind.

Wednesday begins with a cold morning in the 30s. We continue with a tug of war battle between a southern low and northern high, with our high winning out again. Partly cloudy skies once again for our Wednesday. A southerly wind will help with highs in the upper 50s for the lowlands and low to middle 50s for the mountains.

Thursday should see more clearing take place as our high moves a little southward. A southerly wind will help propel our highs in the 60s for your Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions once again for your Thursday so remember to continue following fire ban rules whenever outside.

Friday morning starts dry, but clouds will begin to move in. A cold front will slowly slide in, pushing out our high and bringing in the showers as we head into your Friday night. Finally, some rain to help with any fire risks as we see another day in the 60s!

Saturday morning starts soggy as helpful rain showers move in. They won’t be around all day, as rain chances drop into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for the lowlands and 40s for the mountains and a cold, northerly breeze takes over.

In your extended forecast, another high pressure system moves in Sunday, providing yet another dry stretch. However, unlike the previous week, this system will stick around for a shorter amount of time. A new system hopes to bring in more beneficial rain by next week, but some fine tuning is still needed to find out when you can expect the next rain showers!

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy AM. Mostly clear PM. Highs in middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A cold AM start. Partly cloudy PM.

WEDNESDAY

A mild morning. A slight warm up. Highs in upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Still warming up. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Clouds build. Showers arrive overnight. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Clouds build. Highs in the 50s.