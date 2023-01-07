Saturday, a few lingering snow flurries for our ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county at times. Otherwise, we start out with a few clouds in the morning hours. By the afternoon, the clouds should clear more and it should be a partly sunny afternoon with highs near the 40 mark! We will have more clouds return overnight as the next weather system approaches.

Sunday will usher in a weak southern system keeping clouds around. Temps are still cold early morning allowing sleet and snow flurries at times. In the afternoon, we warm up enough to see scattered showers here and there. After sunset, a few lingering sprinkles will transition back to sleet and snow. Mountain counties will want to watch for spots of freezing rain keeping roads slick. Aside from that, no accumulations of ice or snow is expected. Rain amounts, however, may cause some standing water in the region with a general half inch of rain is expected with pockets of up to one inch possible.

Monday will feature another pocket of moisture making its way into the region. A better chance of early morning sleet/snow could make travel a bit slick. We’ll see rain showers for most in the morning, with gradual decreases in precip by the afternoon, with highs pushing into the upper 30s. However, higher elevations will see some sleet at times. After sunset into the nighttime hours, any lingering showers transition back to snow. Grassy coating possible for folks above 2,000 feet.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A little more sunshine can be expected over Tuesday but it won’t help temps as our winds shift out of the west. Highs only in the low 40s with wind chills making it feel like the mid to upper 30s all day.

Thursday we continue to see more sunshine than not and this will help out our temperatures. Only a little bit though as we get back into the mid to upper 40s by dinnertime. Otherwise, a mostly sunny and dry day.

Friday will end our dry spell and bring back the rain showers early on in the morning hours. We will have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. The higher elevations will be colder, near or below the freezing point, which means the chance of some freezing rain and flurries will be possible.

In your extended forecast a couple of weak systems make their way across our region keeping flurries and rain chances alive. Some dry days but over all, we look to run just about average with temps in the low to mid 40s. As for indications of a “good” snow storm for our snow lovers, not looking promising so far.

