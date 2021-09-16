A few leftover storms Thursday

Thursday, even with our front now off to the southeast a handful of showers and storms remain in the forecast for the afternoon hours. Warmer and more humid than average conditions continue with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, and dew points noticeably into the 60s.

Friday, we still remain fairly cloudy in the wake of our cold front. In addition to the clouds, we still run the risk of a few showers and storms throughout the afternoon hours as we begin to heat up. Some of our unsettled can be attributed to a storm riding up the east coast during Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected as highs climb into the 80s and we see a bit more in the way of sunshine. The other helpful factor for these pop-up showers will be dewpoints in the upper 60s.

Sunday, isolated showers, and storms will be possible once again in the afternoon hours. Slow-moving heavy downpours will be a concern as, at this point, most of the atmosphere is under the influence of high pressure. This means there are no winds higher up to push storms one way or another. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

Monday, isolated afternoon showers and storms (again). We’ll still see plenty of sun, but a few of us could get a decent downpour here or there. Just keep an eye on the skies and you should be able to dodge most of them. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday, we’re still above average into the low 80s for most. But this looks like it might be the last day of the unusual warmth, as a cold front and strong upper-level system set up off to our west. This will be close enough to spark up some showers during the day.

Wednesday, the cold front and upper-level system drag their way through dropping temperatures back into the 70s for everyone. Additionally, we’ll get plenty of rain too during the day. For now, it’s too far out for specific rainfall totals. But, it looks like it will be a healthy rain nonetheless.

In the extended forecast, some hints of cooler weather and drier weather are making their way in. This will be a welcome sight as Fall will have officially began by this point!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

