A Few Lingering Storms on Tuesday Night

Tuesday night will bring lingering storms, especially before dark. After dark we will begin seeing showers and storms wrap up. Temperatures are going to be mild yet again. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s once more. Watch out for some patchy fog by the morning hours.

Tuesday night has a small risk of flooding as the atmosphere will be primed with moisture during the daytime contributing to heavy rain from any storm that does end up forming. Isolated flooding is possible but this will not be a widespread event. The threat dies down after dark as our storms diminish.

A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place on Tuesday evening as well. Gusty winds are the primary concern. The threat is pretty low to begin with, but we will watch any storm that does develop. Keep an eye on the sky and an eye on the radar. This threat dies down after dark as our storm activity diminishes.

Wednesday we see a small dip in our temperatures as mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms move in for most of the day. Most will be into the lower to mid-80s by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times inside any storm we see. As of right now, there is not much of a severe threat for Wednesday. There will still be some breaks of sun, but we will see more clouds than the last few days.

Thursday, it looks like we can squeak out an almost completely dry day to round out the week. The risk of an isolated shower will still linger in the forecast but we should end the day much drier than any other day this week. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s.

Friday showers and storms return as our next low-pressure system begins to move through the Great Lakes picking up steam as it heads south. Rain will be mostly an afternoon issue, but a few showers earlier in the day can’t be ruled out. Highs remain in the mid-80s.

Saturday our low pressure comes crashing down from the north right into our stubborn high pressure that’s been off to our south and east all week long. Showers and storms will be widespread and everyone has a solid chance at seeing rain at some point during the day as the cold front pushes through. Highs remain near the 80s.

Sunday, our front is still hanging out causing widespread rain and storms during the daytime. Highs are a bit cooler back into the 70s as rain and clouds will be limiting daytime heating.

Monday we see the tail end of the influence of our weekend cold front. Rain will still be possible through much of the day but the most widespread chances will come through the afternoon hours. We’re still a bit cool back into the upper 70s but overall we are still close enough to average.

In the extended forecast, we begin to dry out. If the current forecast holds our front from the weekend combined with a shift in our upper level pattern should be enough to knock the stationary high pressure out of place and allow us to fully dry out for a few days.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

A few lingering storms. Temperatures fall into the 60s. Drying out by the late evening.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso PM Shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, rain moves in late PM. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hot, Humid, Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, hot. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Muggy with PM storms. High in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out finally. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 80s.