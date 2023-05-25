Thursday morning will start off with a few clouds and mild temperatures in the 50s. The arriving cloud cover will be due to an introduction from a weak cold front. This system is expected to break apart by the time it gets to southern West Virginia and only cause a few clouds to appear. As you head into the late morning and afternoon, a mixture of sun and clouds will follow for the lunch and evening commute. The area is expected to remain fairly dry for your Thursday, however, you will see better chances the farther south you go across portions of Virginia into Tennessee. The weak cold front we saw this morning will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday, as afternoon highs only get into the low 70s.

Friday is gearing up to be a great day before heading into the weekend. After the passage of Thursdays cold front, a northern high-pressure system will take control for Friday. This means a mostly clear morning in store with plenty of afternoon sunshine to end the work week. Temperatures on Friday will start near the 50 degree mark but see them rise back into the low 70s.

Saturday and the rest of the weekend will depend on a low-pressure system forming off the Carolina coast. The movement and the track of this system will affect how much rainfall we see this weekend. As it stands right now, much of the morning and afternoon on Saturday looks fairly dry with only the chance of an isolated shower. Better rain chances appear to be possible overnight so make sure you enjoy the dry weather early on while it lasts. Expect a bit of a chilly start in the morning, with most waking up to temperatures in the 40s. The increased cloud cover will also keep our afternoon temperatures cooler and near the 70 degree mark.

Sunday showcases better rain chances when compared to Saturday. At this time, the best shot for rain showers will be during the early to late morning hours. However, as we head into the afternoon, we should see more chances for dry time. While the chance for an isolated shower is there, we should enjoy plenty of breaks for our Sunday afternoon and evening. Morning lows will start in the low 50s but then rise into the low 70s by the afternoon.

Memorial Day Monday is currently gearing up to be a fairly calm day. The chance for a stray shower is there but Memorial Day looks to be mostly dry at this point. We will continue to monitor the situation to see how Memorial Day will be shaping up however. It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the middle 50s. The mix of sunshine we see in the afternoon will see our afternoon highs rise into the middle 70s.

Tuesday looks to be a similar forecast to Monday. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the late morning and afternoon. The chance of an isolated shower is once again there but does not appear to be a washout once again. We should see plenty of breaks as we continue on through the work week. We start off once again in the 50s for the morning but rise into the middle 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday finally brings back dry weather across the entire area. A high-pressure system looks to build up to our north and provide us with lots of dry time on Wednesday. As it does, we should see clouds slowly clear out on Wednesday and become mostly sunny by the evening hours. All of this sunshine will eventually lead to our afternoon highs getting into the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, this high-pressure system looks to keep us dry for the remainder of the following work week. However, next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the return of a new weather system. This system looks to bring the chances for some more rain showers into the weekend forecast. We will continue to keep an eye on this system to see how it will shape up next weekend.

THURSDAY

A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

An isolated shower possible. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated shower chance, plenty of dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY – MONDAY

Stray shower remains possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of dry time and sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Another sunny and dry day. Highs in the middle 80s.