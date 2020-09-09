A Few More Showers Tomorrow

Tonight will bring mainly quiet conditions, but we can’t rule out a stray shower east of I 77. Temperatures will be similar to last night as we drop into the mid 60s once more. Skies will remain partly cloudy into the morning commute.

At the bus stop, most of us are dry, but we will watch for a shower here or there again in our eastern counties. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as we head out the door. Temperatures will be fairly mild for this time of year as we kick off the day in the 60s.

Thursday we see a few more scattered showers enter the forecast from the coastal front, as our high weakens and pushes off to the north. Despite rain being in the forecast, it’s not much and most will likely end up staying on the drier side. Highs stick to the low 80s for most.

Friday we see a chance of more widespread shower activity as the low stuck over the Rocky Mountains that is bringing fall snow to Denver drags a cold front through the two Virginia’s. As high pressure continues to push the lobe of high pressure from earlier in the week north and east. This opens the door to the moisture from the coastal front to really begin to work it’s way into the area.

Saturday showers and a few storms continue throughout the day as the remnant trough from Fridays cold front continues to bring unsettled weather. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s for most despite the growing cloud cover. Sunday morning the main bulk of the system looks to push it’s way through, heavy rain remains a concern at the moment. It’s tough to say for right now how much rain is possible this weekend, but there are some signs this won’t be a complete washout!

Right now next week is looking MUCH drier. It looks like we clear out by Monday afternoon and stay dry through the week and possible into next week. This could still change, but for now it’s looking pretty good!

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Isolated shower east. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Quiet! Highs in the 70s.