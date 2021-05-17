A Few More Showers Tonight

Tonight will bring lingering clouds and a few light showers, but they won’t be as widespread as they were during the day. Watch for some areas of patchy fog. We remain mild as lows only drop into the low and mid 50s by the morning commute.

Tuesday we’re really beginning to dry out across the region. We aren’t completely dry though. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon. They won’t be as widespread and will be more hit and miss in nature. We could see a few breaks of sun, but we remain mostly cloudy. We finally begin to warm up as highs return to the 70s for everyone.

Wednesday high pressure begins to cement itself. The odd chance of an afternoon shower just due to the heat of the day is possible but chances remain very low. Highs are expected to be back in the upper 70s pushing 80 for the coalfields.

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the 80s for nearly everyone. This will likely be one of the nicest days all month!

Friday we just repeat exactly what we saw the day before. Highs in the low 80s for most, plenty of sunshine, and in this case a great start to the weekend.

Saturday, high pressure is still bringing stunning weather to our area. Highs remain in the 80s and skies remain dry throughout the day.

Sunday will be the last day high pressure is fully in control, which means our dry stretch will come to an end Monday. Highs remain in the 80s but you might notice a few more clouds around as the day goes on.

In the extended forecast, rain makes a return to the forecast as a broad low pressure system moves through. Through this period temperatures will remain near-normal or above into the 70s and 80s.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, foggy and mild. A lingering shower is still possible. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Clearing and mild. Highs pushing 80.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.

TUESDAY:

Showers/Storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances. Highs near 80.