A few showers are possible on Tuesday. Drier the rest of the week.

Monday night will bring mostly clear skies and temperatures will be a bit warmer than they were last night. We will see temperatures drop into the mid 50s. We are dry throughout the night and could see a few areas of patchy fog by the morning commute.

Tuesday, we run the chance at a few showers during the morning and afternoon as clouds quickly build in along a weak cold front. We might hear a rumble of thunder or two, but overall this shouldn’t be anything more than a nuisance. Highs in the mid-70s are expected again. Most of us will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be in our northern counties.

Wednesday, with more northerly winds setting p behind the front we begin to cool off to the upper 60s in the high elevations and the low 70s for most everyone else. The sun will be out as clouds clear in the wake of our front, so our advice is to avoid the shade where it might feel a bit chilly.

Thursday, we’re cool but seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure is still in control, so we still have blue skies and plenty of dry air. One of the most fall-like days of the week!

Friday, a smidge more clouds than the few days before as our high slowly shifts. Otherwise, we’re sunny and dry for everyone. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for most as our northerly winds continue to cool us off.

Saturday, we see clouds begin to build more throughout the day ahead of our next potential system. The day should remain dry, but an isolated shower overnight into Sunday can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings chances for rain back into the forecast, most won’t see rain. But those that do will only get a few passing showers at most. Highs in the low 70s are expected.

In the extended forecast, a more unsettled pattern is looking likely for most. Rain chances start grow, and we look to get some milder nights putting those with a green thumb at ease. Gardeners should be planning for the end of the season! It will be coming soon.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and slightly warmer. Lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return early. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant and dry conditions. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s.