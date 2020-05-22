A Few Showers, but More Sun for Memorial Day Weekend

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING MERCER, MONROE, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 7:15 PM ON SATURDAY MAY 23RD.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 10 PM TONIGHT

The New River is in major flood stage, the river crested at 18.93 feet at 4 am this morning, forecasts show the river returning to minor stage by tomorrow morning. It is not expected to leave flood stage until Saturday afternoon. At 15 feet spots along Lurich Rd downstream of the gauge can experience minor flooding. At 18 feet significant flooding is possible at trailer campsites along the New River. Continue to monitor the New River if you live along it and be ready to take action.

Tonight we keep lows rather warm towards the upper 50s. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening, but they won’t be as widespread. Some areas of fog are possible through the evening tonight as well.

Saturday, we keep things drier across the two Virginias as we climb to the upper 70’s, a welcome change from previous days. Sunshine will be abundant and with things slowly returning to normal, it’s time to (safely and socially distantly) take advantage of this nice weather. We won’t be completely dry. We could still see a few showers move in at times throughout the day, but there will still be plenty of dry time. Keeping that in mind the UV index will be high, time to break out the sunscreen! Overnight Saturday lows stick to the upper 50s.

Sunday we see a pretty similar day to Saturday, except we ditch the 70s and shoot for 80 degrees! While there will be plenty of dry time, a few pop-up showers and storms remain possible, courtesy of that daytime heat. Sunday night showers die down and we keep things dry, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

For Memorial Day, we see a copy of Sunday. We get into the low 80s with shower and storm chances increasing as the day goes on. Through the rest of the week we look to stay in the 80s with chances for showers decreasing with each day, looks to be a nicer stretch of weather ahead. Although, it won’t take much after a week like this.

Going into the work week, we look a bit better. Tuesday and Wednesday look fairly dry aside from and isolated shower or storm. Temperatures remain very warm with highs in the 80s. We are looking fairly quiet on Thursday as well, but a slightly higher chance for rain is in the forecast. More widespread rainfall looks to move in at the end of the week.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some fog and isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers and a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated storms. Some sunshine. Highs in the Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still fairly quiet. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

More showers build in. Highs in the mid 70s and 80s

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s.