A Few Showers Friday

Any lingering showers will begin to wrap up as we head later into the evening. We are in for another mild and muggy night as temperatures look to move down into the mid 60s. Watch for some areas of fog heading out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

At the bus stop we are dry and quiet. We could see a bit of sun in spots, but we will see a few areas dealing with some morning fog. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s as you head off to work or get the kids off to school.

Friday will bring some showers, mainly for our eastern counties. Some of us will be able to stay dry! We are expecting to see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will try to make it back up to 80 degrees. Conditions look okay for High School Football. If you are east of I 77 though you could see a few showers, but none of the games should be completely rained out. Just bring the rain gear just in case.

Saturday our cold front begins to approach. The axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be off to our west, but we will still see some rain move through during the day and during the evening. It’s not raining all day, but it won’t be nearly as nice as last Saturday. Highs will make it back into the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected.

Sunday brings the bulk of the rain through the area. The heaviest rain will be early, but we keep the showers around all day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s once more. Severe weather and flooding are not looking very likely throughout the weekend.

A few showers will be left over for Monday morning, but we look to clear out by the afternoon. After that, next week is looking MUCH drier. It looks like we stay dry through the week and possibly into next week with just a few small rain chances here or there. This could still change, but for now it’s looking pretty good!

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Mild with some fog. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some breaks of sun with a few showers, mainly east of I 77. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY:

Better rain chances, especially by the evening. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Looking the most unsettled. Rain heaviest during the morning, but sticks around throughout the day. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Drying out after a few morning showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry again for now. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chance. Highs in the 70s.