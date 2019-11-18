A Few Showers Late Monday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring more quiet condition, but temperatures will be chilly once more. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30s by the early morning commute. Also watch out for some fog to develop heading into the morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will get off to a foggy start, but gradually clear out into the afternoon. There will be more clouds around during the day and temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s. A few showers will be possible after the sun goes down and into Tuesday morning. We could even see some snow showers as temperatures fall Monday night. These would be light in nature and wouldn’t amount to anything. Some of us will stay dry as well.

The Day Ahead

More dry time is expected into the middle of the week as well. Increased cloud cover and cooler air from the cold front will result in Tuesday’s highs being a few degrees cooler than the other days this week. Expect mid 40s. Wednesday looks to bring more low 50s alongside dry weather.

Showers will begin to move back in as we close out next week. Right now it looks like we could see some showers move in late Thursday at the earliest. This would be late during the evening and temperatures Thursday afternoon will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temperature Trend

Friday is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with some rain showers as a front moves through the area. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the day. We could see these showers linger into our Saturday before we dry out by Sunday afternoon. This could still change a bit, so we will continue to watch.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Quiet again. Some fog. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry during the day. A few showers late at night. Highs near 50.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry aside from a morning shower. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible late. Warmer Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry once more. Highs near 50.





