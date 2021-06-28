A Few Showers Monday Night, A Bit Drier on Tuesday

A few lingering storms will try to move in on Monday night. This will be especially true in Greenbrier, Fayette and Pocahontas counties as most of the storms are developing in the mountains. Everyone should have the umbrella on standby through the evening. Temperatures will be warm and generally in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday except we have a slightly lower chance of afternoon storms thanks to do some drier air moving in aloft. Most will be dry with just the smallest chance for a shower. It will still be hot and humid right at the surface where we all are so keep in mind the day will still be fairly gross. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, our chances for rain start to rise rapidly as our front gets dislodged by a shift in the upper level pattern allowing it start heading in our direction. This will allow for more widespread rain and thunderstorms, meaning if you haven’t seen rain yet. You’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the mid 80s.

We have our next named tropical system. Tropical Storm Danny is now off the coast of South Carolina. This will be a big rainmaker for portions of South Carolina and Georgia throughout the first half of the week. It’s expected to make landfall as a tropical storm at some point Monday night and move inland thanks to an area of high pressure off the Atlantic coast. This won’t cause any problems for us directly, but may help feed into the moisture we will be dealing with by the end of the week.

Thursday morning the cold front passes us by cooling us off for most of the day as the winds shift. Widespread rain from start to finish here will also be in the forecast for most. Rain could be heavy at times! Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Danny will help enhance how much rain we see. We may have to watch the flooding threat at this point.

Friday, we’re noticeably cooler and still fending off a few rain showers across the region especially through the morning hours. As our front slowly travels out to sea we begin to dry out in the second half of the day. Highs are in the low to mid 70s.

The heaviest rain wraps up on Friday, but we could see lingering showers into the weekend. Rain totals throughout the work week look to range from 1 to 2 inches. This could still change depending on exact placement of showers. By the end of the week we will need to watch the flooding threat.

Saturday, highs remain in the mid 70s for most as clouds and the occasional chance of a shower remains in the forecast . A fresh wave of high pressure is trying to take control from the north at this point and should help to keep most of the unsettled weather at bay.

Sunday, highs make a slight rebound but we’re still falling below average for this time of year. We are significantly drier through than the past few days. Just an isolated shower is possible at this point. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

In the extended forecast we see the forecast flip back to above average temperatures. We’ll keep indications of drier weather in the forecast too, but keep in mind this is still subject to change this far out!

