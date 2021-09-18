A few showers on Saturday. Less on Sunday

Saturday, scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected as highs climb into the 80s and we see a bit more in the way of sunshine. The other helpful factor for these pop-up showers will be dewpoints in the upper 60s. Overall, the weather should still be decent for any outdoor plans.

It’s a big day in Mountaineer football on Saturday as the ‘eers take on VA Tech in Morgantown. The weather looks great with temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. Let’s go Mountaineers!

Sunday looks a bit drier with more sunshine. An isolated shower is possible, but most will be dry through the day. Highs in the low 80s are expected so we are still above average and feeling like summer.

Monday, isolated afternoon showers and storms (again). We’ll still see plenty of sun, but a few of us could get a decent downpour here or there. Just keep an eye on the skies and you should be able to dodge most of them. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday, we’re closer to average temperature-wise, into the mid and upper 70s. This is as rain and clouds begin to grow in coverage compared to previous days as a strong cold front slides into our west. This will usher in a bit of a pattern change just in time for fall.

Wednesday our front moves in, this will bring rain and a few storms through the duration of the daylight hours. Rain will be heavy at times, and due to the scattered rainfall leading up to this, we might have a few sensitive areas which could see some isolated flooding. Highs will drop with the thick cloud cover and the shifting winds into the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, especially during the morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and possibly the upper 30s into the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few scattered showers will mix in with this as well.

In the extended forecast, cooler weather and drier weather look to make their way in. This will be a welcome sight as Fall will have officially began by this point!

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

A lingering shower. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated PM storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.