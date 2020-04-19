A Few Showers Possible Tonight

Tonight is going to be a bit more unsettled than the day was. Clouds will continue to increase and some showers will be possible as we approach the midnight hour. Most of these will be in our southern counties and will not be super widespread. We stay much more mild tonight as temperatures will only drop into the 40s.

Monday is looking wet to start, but we will clear out pretty quickly. Sunshine returns as we head into the afternoon and that will allow our temperatures to warm back up to about the 60 degree mark. We stay dry through the evening as well and temperatures will remain above the freezing mark as many drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday continues the chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder during the daylight hours. Some gusty winds, 25-30mph, are also possible Tuesday. These will be hit or miss in nature, so it isn’t raining all day and we will still have a few chances for some sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to extra cloud coverage with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be much cooler as they drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Some frost and freeze is possible Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks to be the highlight of the week with a good dose of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. We will stay dry through the evening and temperatures will be a bit warmer as our lows only drop into the low 40s.

By Thursday we fall back into our unsettled pattern and stay that way into next weekend. On the bright side we do stay mild, not nearly as cold as this weekend, and a possible flirt with the 70 degree mark on Sunday. Shower chances look to even continue as we head into the start of next week.

Pollen is looking low over the next few days. We will see levels jump back up a bit on Wednesday as we are a bit drier. Our primary pollen is tree pollen.

Winterlike temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A few showers possible. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers to start. Sunshine and drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible, maybe a rumble of thunder. Windy during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Some rain chances move back in. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with a scattered shower possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

A shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible, cooler. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled with highs in the upper 50s.