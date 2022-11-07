Monday our stalled front continue to bring a shower risk to the region for the morning hours. Eventually we’ll clear things up for the afternoon and winds shift out of the north around 5-10mph. Temps remain above average in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots still may reach the 70 degree mark.

ELECTION DAY, Tuesday should be an easy on to get out to the polls for. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s will keep things comfortable. Winds still out of the north giving the shady spots of the day a bit of a chill.

Early risers Tuesday will be treated to a total lunar eclipse! The eclipse starts at 3am with totality around 6am. Thanks to the time change, those up early enough will be able to find the red moon along the southwestern horizon as we expect clear conditions.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday we continue to cool off in temps but at least we get another day with the sunshine. Afternoon highs will struggle their way to the low 60s.

Veterans Day, Friday Nicole looks to bring back scattered rain showers for much of the area. We’ll deal with showers most of the day with an uptick in activity for the evening and overnight hours. Temps take a hit as we hit the low 60s early in the day than falling through the nighttime hours.

Saturday cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out and bring back sunshine. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s! Expect a frost night as we drop into the 20s!

Sunday starts off frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s!

In your extended forecast we’re watching for another chance at snow showers around the Thanksgiving holiday. Snow lovers don’t get your hopes up for a large storm as we’re only seeing flakes at this point. Something worth watching for so stick with us for updates.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

