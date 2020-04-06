A Few Showers Today. Still Warm

DISCUSSION: Some isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but we will continue to warm up. Highs make it back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Again, showers will not be widespread. We will see more dry time than rain and some of us will even stay dry. Overall it should be a nice enough day.

The Day Ahead

More widespread rainfall will move in for Tuesday. It looks like the chance for showers and thunderstorms will come later in the day and highs will be in the 70s. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong or severe side. A marginal risk for severe weather is place for much of the area for Tuesday.

Severe Weather Threat Tuesday

The biggest concern on Tuesday will be gusty winds. Some hail is not out of the question either. The tornado threat right now is pretty low, but remember, straight-line winds could be just a strong and destructive. We will keep an eye on all storms that develop on Tuesday.

Risks on Tuesday

Thursday will bring some more showers as a cold front passes. Highs will be in the 60s, but fall into the upper 30s Thursday evening. Friday and Saturday look dry, but cooler as highs will only make it into the low and mid 50s. Easter Sunday looks unsettled at this point.

The month of March was generally above average. We are now shifting our attention from snow forecasting to severe weather. Now that severe weather season is arriving, it is important to refresh those emergency kits and have at least two ways to get severe warnings. As always, we’ll be here to keep you informed.

10 Day Forecast



MONDAY:

AM showers possible, very isolated, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60 and low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns, possible rumbles of thunder. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but showers not as widespread. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet.. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.