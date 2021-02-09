A few showers today, wintry mess the rest of the week

A WINTER STORM WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT AT 7AM TOMORROW FOR WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 7AM FRIDAY MORNING

Tuesday, our northern disturbance moves out of the area but not after a few snow/rain showers early in the morning. We hold onto most of our cloud cover as another storm system is hot on the tails of the exiting one. Most will still get near the 40s despite winds slowly shifting to a more northerly direction.

Wednesday, snow showers transitioning to a wintry mix and even plain old rain is expected from the morning through the afternoon as the first parts of our next system make their way in. This will lead to some slow and difficult travel throughout the day. Highs are expected into the upper 30s.

Thursday, lingering rain and snow remain in the forecast as the bulk of the storm system passes through the area. Overall the day will be similar to Wednesday, the only change will be steadier precipitation passing through. Whether it is rain/snow or a mix will be dependent on your elevation! Highs in the 30s are expected.

Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday AND Thursday into Friday some patchy freezing rain is expected as we get down below freezing in some areas. Mainly across the northern and eastern portions of the viewing area. This will lead to slick and slow travel through the end of the week.

Friday, we finally start to dry out. The last bits of unsettled weather are gone by the early parts of the day, but more likely than not we won’t be able to clear out the remaining clouds. So it won’t be the sunniest day. Highs are slowly falling at this point as a colder regime of air is slowly moving in, expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s.

Saturday will be spent with a solid chill in the air as temperatures fall back into the low 30s and upper 20s for most. The daytime looks to stay dry for the most part, with clouds sticking around for most of the day. It’s not until overnight our chances of precipitation return. Mainly in the form of snow but some mixing could be possible.

Sunday, snow showers through the morning are expected. This looks to be more of a nuisance system but could be enough to slow you down as you run errands throughout the daytime. Cold air is firmly in place at this point, most won’t even be able to break the freezing mark.

Monday looks to be drier but much colder, with most back into the single digits to start out the day. Not much improvement by the afternoon hours either as at most some of us will hit the low 20s. On the plus side the winds will be light, so wind chill values won’t be very drastic!

In the extended forecast: We hold onto chances for arctic air and more unsettled weather. The signal for cold firmly sticking around is still pretty flimsy and will have a big impact on what we expect to fall with these next storm signals so stay tuned.

TUESDAY:

Vey light and brief mix. Cloudy with highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wintry mix and snow lingers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Better chance for wintry mix. Some ice accumulation. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some freezing rain possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet, but very cold. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Some snow possible. with highs in the 20s

MONDAY:

Cold and looking dry. Highs in the teens and 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for snow and rain linger. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.