A Few Showers Tonight, but Dry Overall

Tonight will bring increasing clouds. A light shower is not out of the question, but many will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s to begin our work week. Overall it will be a fairly quiet night.

Monday, a few scattered showers are in the forecast with the rest of us enjoying partly cloudy conditions. It will be breezy though, with winds 25+mph possible throughout the day. Highs will be back into the upper 60s and low 70s. The best chance for showers will be early in the day before we dry out.

Tuesday looks to be drier and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy conditions will persist and lows overnight will drop into the 40s.

Wednesday, we expect mostly cloudy skies with some shower chances, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 50s and a northwest wind will certainly make it feel cooler.



We dry out but remain fairly cool in the extended forecast. For now, it doesn’t look like another hard freeze is on the table but another frost certainly is possible through this period. Just be mindful if you’re starting to get that itch to plant, it’s not safe just yet!





Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing an NOAA weather radio for your home.



TONIGHT:

Fairly quiet. A light shower possible. Temperatures in the mid 40s, falling from the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers, otherwise partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Dry stretch continues. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, highs in the 60s.