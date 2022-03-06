Tonight showers and storms stays north of I-64 with windy conditions throughout. We will clear up later overnight and temps stay mild in the 50s. Winds stay out of the west-southwest 10-15mph with gusts upwards to 20-25mph.

Monday we remain gusty with southwest winds 10-15mph gusting upwards of 25mph. Most of us stay dry through the late morning and early afternoon. A cold front is expected to move through in the late afternoon and early evening bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. Localized flooding and damaging winds remain our biggest threat. We do remain mild through much of the day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Once the rain moves out, temps drop fast back into the 30s for overnight lows.





Tuesday again starts out gloomy with clouds. You’ll notice the colder air stepping out the door in the morning with temps in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll clear out some as we get stuck between Monday’s cold front and our next system on Wednesday. Highs only make their way up into the mid to upper 40s.



Wednesday a system to our south pushes out to sea across the Carolina’s and Virginia. While folks towards the north will see more sunshine and milder temps, those to the south will see cloudy skies and run the risk of a few stray showers. South of Beckley looks to be the most favorable for scattered showers and south of the WV/VA state line are more favorable for steadier rain showers. Highs stay average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday we remain mostly cloudy but we do dry out as a weak high pressure system tries to regain control of our weather. We will see temps push up a little over the last few days with the extra sunshine into the mid 50s. Clouds once again build in overnight.

Friday we stay dry for most of the day. Clouds will come and go with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and afternoon. Highs respond in kind pushing closer to the low 60s. It will be a short lived warm-up as another cold front looks to pass through Friday night. Rain showers build in overnight as will the cold air. Some mountain mixing is possible with full snow showers early Saturday morning.

Saturday we’re tracking snow showers for our region. Snow totals will highly depend on ground temps and storm track. Either way, Saturday is going to be cold with highs only in the 30s. Expect a messy day regardless. We’ll keep you posted as the system becomes more apparent with it’s track.

In the extended forecast, we’re watching for the potential of a late winter snow storm for next weekend. Many factors still in play but indications are for cold air to bring us back below average for the end of the week. Stay with us as we continue to monitor.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



TONIGHT:

Showers north, clearing south. Lows in the mid 50s

MONDAY:

Evening T-storms, windy. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy start, sunshine PM windy. Highs in the upper 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Dry north, rain south. Highs in the low 50s

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Evening rain, Mnt Mixing late. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but cool. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Scatt. showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dryer. Highs in the 50s.