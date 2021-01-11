A Few Snow Showers Today

Today will be another cool and cloudy day most should get near seasonable when it comes to our afternoon highs. But once again our southern counties face the chance of steadier snow showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal but it will be just enough to be a bit of a nuisance during the daytime.

Tuesday looks pleasanter, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s likely just a touch warmer than the day before. The sun will make an appearance by the afternoon, though a fair amount of cloud cover will likely still remain especially near the mountains.

Wednesday is almost a carbon copy of Tuesday with similar highs, but likely more sun through the morning and afternoon than the previous day. This will be one of several nice and quiet days this week as our active pattern takes a quick break.

Thursday we keep it quiet, and sunny for everyone. Highs will likely be the warmest of the week this day with many into the 40s an possibly even a shot at the low 50s for the coal fields. High pressure to our south is at it’s peak strength at this point in the week.

Friday is our last quiet day, with highs once again into the 40s we see the sun at full force throughout the day one more time before we see our next shot at rain and snow heading into the weekend.

Saturday holds our next storm signal. A cold front associated with a clipper system expected to slide through the Great Lakes up off to our north will spark up snow showers along it during the daytime Saturday. Snow accumulations look to be minimal as this will be more of a nuisance than anything based on the current set-up, but we’ll have to watch it as the forecast evolves.

Sunday, upslope snows will continue into the morning hours as some moisture from the Great Lakes swings into southern West Virginia. Not expected to last to long into the day, they shouldn’t do much to impact most except the early risers. One thing that will be felt during the day though will be the cold, behind the cold front from Saturday most will be near the freezing mark for highs.

In the extended forecast, Monday and Tuesday are quiet with highs a little lower than average but not unseasonably cold for most. Wednesday has some hints of unsettled weather making a return but nothing very solid just yet.

